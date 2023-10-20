Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,871 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $268.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

