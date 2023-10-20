Substratum Market Capitalization Tops $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 70.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 81.2% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $33.09 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,940.83 or 0.99940395 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012319 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00006654 USD and is down -43.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $31.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

