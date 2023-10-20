Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 1333233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Several other analysts have also commented on NOVA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.74.

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

