Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $65.66 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.64%.

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

