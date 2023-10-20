Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $43,732,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $343,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco Price Performance

SYY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.58. The stock had a trading volume of 206,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sysco's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

