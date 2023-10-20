Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.