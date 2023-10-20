Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Trimmed by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,473 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $87.41.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

