Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Increased to C$5.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.47, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.60.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$321.18 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.397667 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

In related news, Director John Rooney purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.47 per share, with a total value of C$173,500.00. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

