Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$71.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.31.
Teck Resources Stock Down 2.6 %
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
