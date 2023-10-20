Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $21.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Teladoc Health traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 988835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TDOC. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,267.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,267.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,835 shares of company stock valued at $695,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

