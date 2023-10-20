TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.65.

A number of research firms have commented on WULF. B. Riley reduced their target price on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $985,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

WULF opened at $1.09 on Friday. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 83.94% and a negative net margin of 254.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

