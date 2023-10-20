Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TXN opened at $150.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $150.47 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

