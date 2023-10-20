The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

Allstate Stock Down 2.1 %

Allstate stock opened at $124.74 on Friday. Allstate has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.84.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.