The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,318 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $130,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 61,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 43,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 261,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

PG opened at $148.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $126.48 and a twelve month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

