TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.53.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 232.35% and a net margin of 61.23%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,618 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 35,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

