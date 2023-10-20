Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TOST. Mizuho lowered shares of Toast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Get Toast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TOST

Toast Price Performance

TOST stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. Toast has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Toast will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 124,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,697,363.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,393,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,175,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 124,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,697,363.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,393,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,175,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $26,019.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,583.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,235 shares of company stock valued at $11,998,019 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Toast by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Toast by 2,196.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.