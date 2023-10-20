Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 109,460 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Fiserv by 21.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after acquiring an additional 266,154 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 206,913 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 778,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,186,000 after acquiring an additional 122,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 11.9% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $113.08 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.60.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

