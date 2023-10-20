Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$75.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$84.04.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TOU stock opened at C$73.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.34 and a 12-month high of C$84.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.11.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.28. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 51.66%. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.2762815 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

