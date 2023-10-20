TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of TRX opened at $0.41 on Monday. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $113.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 51.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 339,930 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in TRX Gold during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TRX Gold during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TRX Gold during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TRX Gold by 47.3% during the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

