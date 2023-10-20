UBS Group Boosts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$47.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target upped by UBS Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.94.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TSE:TRP opened at C$47.35 on Monday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.70 and a 1 year high of C$66.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$48.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.1579861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 413.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total value of C$30,604.80. In other news, Director Una Marie Power purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$49.16 per share, with a total value of C$235,967.52. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total transaction of C$30,604.80. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

