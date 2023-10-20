Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Gap Down to $36.83

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.83, but opened at $34.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 165,505 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $88,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $88,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,133 shares of company stock valued at $352,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.