UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.22 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. UniFirst updated its FY24 guidance to $6.52-7.16 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.52-$7.16 EPS.

UniFirst Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE UNF opened at $162.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.84. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $150.50 and a 52 week high of $205.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNF. Barclays began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

