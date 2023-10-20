UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. UniFirst updated its FY24 guidance to $6.52-7.16 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.52-$7.16 EPS.

UNF opened at $162.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.84. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $150.50 and a 12 month high of $205.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in UniFirst by 187.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 16.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in UniFirst by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

