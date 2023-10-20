Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,925,000 after purchasing an additional 741,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Unilever by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,236,000 after buying an additional 494,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,010,000 after buying an additional 726,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,827 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 213,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,582. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

