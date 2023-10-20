Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.15. 511,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.02. The firm has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.59.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

