United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share.
NASDAQ UAL opened at $36.03 on Friday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
