United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74. United Airlines has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $58.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,158,000 after acquiring an additional 255,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,491,000 after acquiring an additional 221,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,958,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 33.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,181 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

