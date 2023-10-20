United Community Banks, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for United Community Banks in a report released on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.45 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens upped their price target on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

UCBI opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

