Valence8 US LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Valence8 US LP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 22.7% of Valence8 US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $34,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.80 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.