VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,867 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.35% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,034,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Retail ETF stock opened at $166.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.02. VanEck Retail ETF has a one year low of $152.26 and a one year high of $181.86.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

