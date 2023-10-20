Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

