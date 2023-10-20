Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 994,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,633 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $137,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $127.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.61 and a 52-week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

