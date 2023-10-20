Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Boosted by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 2.7% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,235. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.40. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.