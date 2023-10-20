Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised shares of Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.21.

VRNS stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $34.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,203,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,638,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 147.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,810,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,922 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,432,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.9% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,655,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,756,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,429,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

