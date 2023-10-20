Verus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR opened at $168.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.44 and a 200-day moving average of $153.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $174.93.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.19.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

