Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,678,000 after buying an additional 5,572,799 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 0.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,919,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185,475 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,039,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,776 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,312,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,038,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,700,000 after purchasing an additional 170,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $368,569.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,663 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,054.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $368,569.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,054.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $63,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,194.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 589,953 shares of company stock worth $6,286,682. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOOD opened at $8.97 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

