Verus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4,486.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth $180,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $41.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.