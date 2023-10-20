Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after buying an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

