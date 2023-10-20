Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 1.7 %

Visa stock opened at $233.55 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

