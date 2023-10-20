Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $233.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.68. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

