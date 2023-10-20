WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,277,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 43.2% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 41,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

