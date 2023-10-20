WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,110 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile



GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Read More

