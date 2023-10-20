WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $181,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $214.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.37.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

