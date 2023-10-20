WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 361 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT opened at $72.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

