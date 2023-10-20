WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 63 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4,303.7% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 17.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,294,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 196,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,333,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $159.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.51.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Tower

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,034 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

