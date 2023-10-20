WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

