Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 82 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 12.5 %

GPC stock opened at $130.19 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $129.91 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day moving average is $158.08.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

