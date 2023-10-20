Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.2 %

MO opened at $42.60 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

