WEC Energy Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. WEC Energy Group has a payout ratio of 63.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $101.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 410,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,446,000 after acquiring an additional 277,337 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 105.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 402,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,193,000 after acquiring an additional 206,555 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 142.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 149,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.