Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.44. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $172.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,102,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.